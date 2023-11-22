Protecting Your Business from Data Breaches

You can help protect your company's information as a business owner, or employee. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

A data breach can be a catastrophe for any business, but especially for smaller businesses who may not have been prepared. Cyber thieves may be located anywhere, but your employees are the weak link.

Web threats and data thefts can disrupt the day-to-day activities of any business, whether it is a large corporation or a new start-up. Businesses are exposed to these attacks if they don't have the right security procedures and policies in place. The consequences can be frustrating at best and irreparable at worst.

You can help protect your company's information as a business owner, or even an employee. It is important to understand the most common causes of data breaches, and how you can avoid them.

Everyone is responsible for cyber security

It is possible that you believe data breaches are caused by hackers hacking the system. Although this scenario makes the headlines, employee error can lead to data loss, a data breach, or data theft. Teach your employees about these risks in order to protect your company data.

The rapid pace of innovation creates more avenues for information access, which can lead to unintended vulnerabilities in the individual element of the network.

Preying on our carelessness, negligence and curiosity

Your business may be more vulnerable than ever

Small and mid-sized companies are more vulnerable to these threats because they hold a great deal of information on their clients. Cybercriminals will steal your financial data, whether it's from employees or hackers located in distant locations. There are many start-ups that have high-value Intellectual Property (IP) which people would love.

Tips to secure your company's data

Even though threats to the data security of a business can be damaging, they are easily avoidable if you put in place the right safeguards. If you want to ensure your business's continuity, investing in the correct methods is crucial.

Create a plan

Businesses of all sizes need to have an IT security strategy as comprehensive and detailed as possible. The strategy should not only outline how to safeguard data and resources but also what to do if things go wrong. A well-planned incident response strategy will help you to avoid making rash decisions in the heat of the moment that could make things worse.

It's important to keep it current and accessible. There's no sense in spending all that time writing the document only to have it collect dust in some drawer.

Regularly conduct cyber security audits

Regular cybersecurity audits are necessary for businesses to determine the strengths, weaknesses and gaps in their data management processes.

Hire new employees with caution. Protecting your company from internal threats is essential for effective cyber security. Check out their background to get an idea of the kind of person that they are.

Protect data at your work space

Take some precautions if you leave your desk in the middle of a project containing sensitive information about your company. This will protect it from being accessed by visitors or other people who aren't authorised to view that information.

Also, pay attention to any changes in the personality of your employees. This could indicate other problems.

Secure your network and PCs against malware to protect data. Malicious software can damage massive amounts of information. It can infect unprotected computers without you knowing.

What to do if there is a breach

Purchase cyber insurance

Consider your insurance as an important component of your plan when you are setting up your data security measures. Cyber insurance can mitigate losses resulting from various cyber incidents. Sydney based insurtech BizCover offers competitive cyber liability coverage from top rated insurance carriers.

Some insurance companies offer crisis management and breach preparation services. Contact your insurance provider to ensure that you are covered in case of a cyber attack or data breach.

Data disposal is important

It is important to take the necessary steps to eliminate data that is no longer needed. This will reduce the risk of a breach of security.

It is important to ensure that all retired or re-used devices and storage media are properly wiped of their data. This will prevent confidential information from being retrieved and falling into the wrong hands.

Don't forget: Reinstalling an operating system, formatting a hard drive, or deleting certain files and folders does not mean your data has been deleted. In most cases, your data can still be accessed using freely available tools. Make sure your IT disposal partner uses a tool which overwrites data multiple times, ensuring that your data cannot be recovered.

Businesses should implement a solid data destruction policy that outlines the protocol to be followed for each type of device (computers and phones, external hard disks and flash memory), whether the devices are redistributed or thrown away at the end of their lives.

What to do when your company is breached?

Create a cybersecurity protocol that defines the steps to take in case of a breach. This includes a policy for notifying your clients, vendors, and authorities immediately. You might also want to inform your bank.

It is vital that everyone understands the company's security policy. It's important to make sure that everyone in your company is aware of the security policy.

Report data breach and security incidents. Every business wants to avoid a data breach. What happens when a data breach does occur? Small businesses may be less prepared or not know how to handle such an event. It's important that you as a small-business owner have a plan.

Cybercrime can come in many forms

Cybercrime can also target businesses in other ways.

Malware and ransomware

Cyber criminals may not care as much about stealing the information of your business as they do in trying to make you pay money or ransom in order to retrieve it. Ransomware blocks computers and files until the ransom payment is made.

Phishing

Phishing still poses a serious threat to entrepreneurs. Criminals use chatbots and email scripts in order to steal money or your identity. They will also sell your information on the black-market to other criminals who want to use it for identity theft.

Cybercriminals have become more sophisticated and many emails do not get flagged as spam. Criminals trick users into clicking on emails that claim they must update their billing or password information.

Rainbow tables

Ponnambalam says that cybercriminals sometimes don't wish to directly attack their victims, but instead want to hack a server to steal all the information. Rainbow tables are used to gain access to a server and compromise all users.

Distributed denial of service

DoS interferes with your website by flooding it with traffic. Your website and its services are rendered unavailable to legitimate users. This can be used to extort money from users.