Trio kidnapped, robbed man at knifepoint in Warrawong

An Illawarra trio who lured an unsuspecting young man to Warrawong before kidnapping and robbing him at knifepoint are awaiting their punishment from behind bars.
Remy Girdler, 20, messaged the victim on Snapchat about 8.30pm September 30, 2022 and the pair agreed to meet behind Warrawong Plaza shortly after.
The victim, a 21-year-old male, picked Girdler up in his black Mitsubishi 380 on Shellharbour Road before driving to Mount Kembla Look Out along Cordeaux Road.
While driving the victim noticed a maroon Subaru approaching with Tristan Sturgess, 27, and Joshua McPhee, 26, inside.
The pair parked next to the victim, tapped on his window and demanded "remove the key and give me your mobile phone". The victim refused, prompting Sturgess to punch him in the face and cause bruising.
Sturgess repeated the demand and the victim complied, as one of the men told Girdler to get out of the vehicle. Girdler said "I love youse" to the two co-offenders as she got into the Subaru.
Meanwhile McPhee was armed with a large knife as he demanded the victim move to the passenger seat.
McPhee jumped into the driver's seat and held the knife to the victim's chest as he drove him to Berkeley, with Girdler and Sturgess following in the Subaru.
During the ordeal the victim begged McPhee to not take his money and feared for his life, as Girdler and Sturgess got into the back of the Mitsubishi after McPhee parked on Norfolk Drive.
McPhee demanded the victim unlock his phone and banking app then transferred $1,464 across four transactions to a personal account.
Sturgess then drove the car, stopping at two properties, before arriving at Girdler's North Wollongong address where they instructed the victim to wait.
The victim waited for over 45 minutes before he walked home and logged into Snapchat through a different mobile phone, asking for his car back.
When this was unsuccessful he reported to incident to police on October 1, 2022, with his vehicle and the knife recovered in Berkeley.
Girdler was arrested on October 12 in Warrawong, while McPhee was arrested two weeks later at Figtree Hotel.
Sturgess was arrested in April this year, and pleaded guilty to take and detain a person with intent to obtain an advantage while causing actual bodily harm and robbery in company at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, November 22.
Girdler and McPhee have pleaded guilty to the same charges, as well as dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
All three are scheduled for sentence at Wollongong District Court on December 8.
