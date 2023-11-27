Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trio kidnapped, robbed man at knifepoint in Warrawong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
November 27 2023 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Sturgess and Remy Girdler kidnapped and robbed a man in September, 2022. Pictures from Facebook
Tristan Sturgess and Remy Girdler kidnapped and robbed a man in September, 2022. Pictures from Facebook

An Illawarra trio who lured an unsuspecting young man to Warrawong before kidnapping and robbing him at knifepoint are awaiting their punishment from behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.