NSW to battle Queensland for women's cricket supremacy in Wollongong

NSW Blues will be chasing a second straight National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships division-one title on Thursday.
But the defending champions will have to beat a red-hot Queensland Ashes outfit in the grand final at North Dalton Park from 11am.
Some 15 teams from six states descended on Wollongong for the first standalone VCA Women's National Championships.
One-day and T20 matches have been played in three divisions from Sunday, November 19 to Wednesday, November 22 at North Dalton Park, Thomas Dalton Park and Hollymount Park.
The finals and grand finals in each division will be played on Thursday at all three venues.
Much attention will be on the division-one decider between the unbeaten Queensland and the defending champs NSW Blues.
QLD Ashes have been particularly impressive, winning all four games they have played to date, including a 32-run T20 victory over their grand final opponents.
That was NSW's only loss, with the Blues winning their other three games against WA Gold, Victoria Blue and SA Reds comfortably.
NSW Veteran Women's Cricket secretary Maryann Head said one of the highlights to date was the clash between NSW Blues and Victoria Blue played under lights at North Dalton Park on Monday night.
"It was simply fabulous to see all 13 non-playing teams in the grandstand cheering. These ladies and a few men were very loud," she said.
