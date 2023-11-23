Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2009: Doctors sick of rule on medical certificates

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employers requiring workers to get a medical certificate after two days off work is putting pressure on doctors' surgeries. Picture by Adam McLean
Employers requiring workers to get a medical certificate after two days off work is putting pressure on doctors' surgeries. Picture by Adam McLean

Looking back at November 24, 2009

Wollongong doctors aren't happy about the city's employers wanting medical medical certificates after two days off work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.