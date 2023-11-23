The Mercury in 2009: Doctors sick of rule on medical certificates

Wollongong doctors aren't happy about the city's employers wanting medical medical certificates after two days off work.
Illawarra Division of General Practice chairman Dr Russell Pearson said it was creating pressure in doctors' waiting rooms.
If the expectation was changed to only require an employee to get a certificate after three days off it would be the equivalent to boosting the region's GP workforce by six doctors.
"I think most GPs in the Illawarra would see a patient every day whose chief reason for attending is the medical certificate requirement," Dr Pearson said.
"If (employers) required a certificate after three days instead of two it would be like providing half a dozen new doctors."
Dr Pearson said many people recovered without treatment after three days, and for some viruses and respiratory tract infections, rest was the only treatment anyway.
"Most GPs would not mind if they did not have to see such patients," Dr Pearson said.
