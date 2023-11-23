Plans for first-storey balcony pool at beachside Bulli home

The water views across the road from Sandon Point may not be enough for one homeowner - they want to build a pool on their top floor as well.
And they want a second pool on the ground floor as well.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the two pools - and a new multi-storey house - in Blackall Street, Bulli.
The address is quite literally a stone's throw from Sandon Point Beach, and a reserve across the road means there are uninterrupted views of the water.
But the plans before council hope to bring the water even closer.
They include what is described as a one-metre deep lap pool on the first floor balcony at the front of the house, coming off an open terrace.
The bold plan has required a request for the council to overlook its rules about swimming pools in its development control plan, which stated they have to be as close to ground level as possible and any decking cannot be more than 600 millimetres above ground level.
"The swimming pool is essentially a lap pool, installed at [the] first floor balcony level to act as a unique design feature of the proposed dwelling house," the exemption request stated.
"Being located at [the] first-floor front balcony level, the proposed swimming pool does not promote the overlooking of private outdoor recreation areas of neighbouring properties. Instead, the pool will allow its users to look across Blackall Street to the ocean."
The pool on the ground floor will conform with the regulations.
This is just one of six variation requests lodged as part of the proposed home.
There is a restriction of two storeys in the area - with an underground basement garage and a two-storey home on top, the home is technically three storeys. Though at 7.2 metres tall the proposed home is well below the nine-metre maximum.
It also encroaches on the required rear and side setbacks and, at 1.8 metres, the front fence is 60 centimetres above the maximum height allowed.
"The proposed fence has a largely open design, using a combination of spaced concrete columns and gates with horizontal aluminium slats (for the vehicular and pedestrian accesses)," the variation request for the fence stated.
"The fence is an architectural element in its own right and is considered to be acceptable in the streetscape."
The development application is on public exhibition until December 1.
