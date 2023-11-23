Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Plans for first-storey balcony pool at beachside Bulli home

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 23 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building plans have been lodged for a new beachfront home in Bulli which could have two pools, one of them on the first floor.
Building plans have been lodged for a new beachfront home in Bulli which could have two pools, one of them on the first floor.

The water views across the road from Sandon Point may not be enough for one homeowner - they want to build a pool on their top floor as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.