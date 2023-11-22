Woman, 44, in serious condition after fatal M1 Maddens Plains crash

A woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following a horror crash on the M1 Princes Motorway at Maddens Plains that killed her co-worker.
The pair were driving south, near the Bulli Pass turnoff, when their ute collided with a Mazda around 4pm on Wednesday, November 22.
The ute hit a guard rail before becoming airborne, flying high enough to hit the motorway's overhead steel signage.
"The car had become airborne after hitting the guard rail. It tore the ute apart," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
The male driver, aged around 40, died at the scene.
A 44-year-old female passenger was left trapped in the ute with emergency services forced to use hydraulic equipment to free her.
She was airlifted to St George Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
The Mazda driver was not injured but was taken to Wollongong Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A 23-year-old male who was in the Mazda was taken by road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital, suffering shock. He was later discharged.
As police investigate the crash they've called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
