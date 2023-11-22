Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Woman, 44, in serious condition after fatal M1 Maddens Plains crash

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 23 2023 - 11:43am, first published 8:33am
A damaged guard rail pictured on Wednesday, November 22, shows where the ute came unstuck. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A damaged guard rail pictured on Wednesday, November 22, shows where the ute came unstuck. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following a horror crash on the M1 Princes Motorway at Maddens Plains that killed her co-worker.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

