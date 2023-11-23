Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Helensburgh retain 'integral' piece for 2024 Premier League campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 23 2023 - 11:27am
Helensburgh captain Vaughan Patterson passes the ball during a Premier League game against Coniston in July. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Helensburgh coach Paul Michlmayr has put another key piece into his 2024 jigsaw puzzle, with captain Vaughan Patterson inking a fresh deal to stay with the Premier League club.

