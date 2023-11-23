Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Govt cutbacks may force Wollongong ratepayers to pick up the tab

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 23 2023 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery fears that government cuts to council funding may force them to look at raising rates in the future. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery fears that government cuts to council funding may force them to look at raising rates in the future. Picture by Adam McLean

Without money coming in from state and federal governments, Wollongong City Council's budget would be in the red, according to its financial statements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.