Govt cutbacks may force Wollongong ratepayers to pick up the tab

Without money coming in from state and federal governments, Wollongong City Council's budget would be in the red, according to its financial statements.
And with those levels of government tightening their belts, in the coming years the council might be forced to increase rates to make up that shortfall.
The financial statements have been released as part of the council's annual report for the 2022-23 financial year.
The statements show that the council had a net operating surplus of $60.8 million in 2022-23.
"This result includes grants and contributions for capital purposes which increases the asset base of council, however, is not considered to truly reflect the underlying operating performance of the organisation," the statement said.
"The net operating result before grants and contributions provided for capital purposes is a deficit of $6 million."
That was actually a favourable result because the council had been expecting a deficit of $24.8 million.
It's a figure that shows the reliance of the council on government funding, and also how rates only make up a percentage of its income.
In recent years, the percentage of the council's income that comes from rates has been slowly dropping - in the last financial year it made up just over half of the total amount.
Over the same period, grants and contributions have increased to around 30 per cent of the council's operating revenue.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery acknowledged state and federal governments made a "significant contribution" the city's capital works budget.
He noted the work of the council's general manager Greg Doyle and staff in pursuing various government grants to allow work to be carried out.
He feared those funding opportunities could be about to dry up, making it "very tight into the future in terms of being able to keep the council's finances sustainable".
"We're the ones at the coalface in delivering things to the community and we're very dependent - as highlighted in our annual report - on the significant contribution of the state and federal governments," Cr Bradbery said.
"In the last 12 months or so by the state and federal governments are making it very clear that they've got to rein in their expenditure. So the implications for us is that we've got to come back onto the ratepayers to continue to deliver the basic services that they expect from council.
"If we're facing challenges in terms of grants we've got no other option other than to go to the community and putting up our rates, fees and charges."
The steady increase in council-owned land and infrastructure has had the biggest impact on the financial statements.
In the last two years, the value has increased by $995.3 million - $287 million last financial year alone.
"The total value of council's assets at June 30, 2023, was $3.91 billion," Mr Doyle said in the financial statements' executive summary.
"During 2022-2023, council completed capital works of $91.0 million including the construction and acquisition of $26.2 million of new assets and $64.8 million for the renewal of existing assets to meet the present and future needs of the city."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.