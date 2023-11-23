Traffic trouble to increase with Bulli Hospital development

Travelling through an already congested Bulli intersection would take even longer because of the proposed Bulli Hospital redevelopment.
However, a traffic study suggests the 251 vehicle movements a day as a result of the site "would not be noticeable to drivers".
Landcom has plans to redevelop the old Bulli Hospital on Hospital Road to create 50 residences in a mix of standard homes as well as terraces and semi-detached houses.
The main access in and out of the site would take vehicles onto the Princes Highway, where Memorial Drive ends.
Due to the closeness of traffic lights at the northbound exit and a roundabout at the southbound entrance this stretch of road often becomes congested during peak periods.
A traffic study lodged as part of a development application to start infrastructure works noted that the roundabout at the Memorial Drive-Princes Highway-Molloy Street intersection was already struggling to cope.
The study noted that intersection is already graded as an F - the lowest possible - in terms of service during peak periods.
Traffic modelling for 2033 showed the residential development would lead to a delay of 13 seconds through that intersection in the evening peak.
However, the study found that "would not be noticeable to drivers".
"The increase in delay as a result of the development of the subdivision is inconsequential," the study said.
"The delay at the roundabout improves in the morning peak by nine seconds and worsens in the evening peak by 13 seconds. Therefore, the average additional delay in both peak periods is a worsening of two seconds."
The development application itself aims to subdivide the land, carry out earthworks and prepare the infrastructure like the road, stormwater, landscaping and open space area.
"As government-owned land, the redevelopment of the former Bulli Hospital supports the government's mandate for more diverse and affordable housing where it is needed," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Landcom will also work with a community housing provider to provide affordable rental housing as part of the redevelopment of the site."
The document stated that at least 10 per cent of the homes would be affordable housing and aimed to "provide a mix of smaller, more affordable homes".
Parking on Hospital Road has been an ongoing issue for residents but the development application stated all the homes on the site will be required to provide "on site parking".
In addition, the internal road that will loop through the subdivision would also allow street parking.
"Landcom is aware of local issues associated with traffic and car parking and will endeavour to reduce impacts to the local road network while remediation of the site and civil works is carried out," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Any contractor engaged by Landcom to carry out civil works will be required to mitigate traffic impacts to the local road network and ensure the safety of the local community is maintained."
The development application is on public exhibition until December 6.
