Thursday, 23 November 2023
Traffic trouble to increase with Bulli Hospital development

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 23 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:12pm
More vehicles will be going through the already-congested roundabout at the top of Memorial Drive at Bulli due to the proposed Bulli Hospital development. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Travelling through an already congested Bulli intersection would take even longer because of the proposed Bulli Hospital redevelopment.

