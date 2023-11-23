Illawarra to celebrate great design at inaugural architecture festival

House tours and talks featuring architects, builders and designers will take place in Wollongong this weekend during the first Illawarra Festival of Architecture and Design.
Attendees can take a guided architecture cycling tour through the northern suburbs, visit three architect-designed homes in Coledale, Austinmer and Thirroul, or hear from such speakers as well-known media personality Deborah Hutton, inventor and renewable electricity advocate Dr Saul Griffith, and award-winning builder Adam Souter.
The festival has also partnered with the University of Technology Sydney, which will have a design studio display and discussion of students' design of the civic hub at the former Corrimal Coke Works site.
Co-director Penny Keogh said the festival came about because she and another director, Ben Wollen shared an interest in improving building, design and architecture in the Illawarra, and felt there was a need to educate people about great design and what it meant for them.
Mrs Keogh said the festival was timely, due to the influx of people to the area as a result of the COVID pandemic and plenty of renewed interest in building and architecture.
"I'm an enthusiast of architecture and design... my experience of that is that architecture and design can absolutely transform the way we respect the environment we live in, it absolutely can help us live better within the environment... both the natural environment and the built environment," she said.
Among the homes opening its doors is that of architect Davin Turner from Studio Weave.
Mr Turner originally designed the house - which includes an addition to a heritage-listed cottage dating back over 100 years - for his brother, but now calls the Thirroul address his home.
Designing the home involved working within heritage constraints (both the cottage and fig tree out front are protected) and the unusual shape of the block - plus, Mr Turner wanted to ensure the addition did not take away from the romanticism of the little cottage.
He said he decided to open the home for the festival because he wanted to promote local architecture and professionals.
"We've got a great group of local architects," Mr Turner said.
The way architecture and design interact with principles of sustainability is among the topics of discussion during the festival, with speakers such as Campbell Smith from Greensmith and Co - a builder Mrs Keogh describes as "passionate about building with the environment in mind" - on the line-up.
Mr Turner, a founder of renewable energy initiative Electrify 2515, said there were solutions to challenges posed by climate change and the housing shortage in architecture.
His own home has low energy bills and no need for heating or cooling because of passive design elements like orientation and cross-ventilation.
"It's not rocket science, it's thinking about it and doing it properly," Mr Turner said.
Mrs Keogh said the Illawarra was "punching above its weight" when it came to architecture, with a "real enthusiasm" in the region.
The house tours are sold out, but there are limited tickets available for the bike tour and panel discussions as of Thursday afternoon.
"The interest in this has blown us away. I think that's indicative of the enthusiasm about this topic in this area," Mrs Keogh said.
The festival will take place this Saturday, November 25 at homes in the Illawarra and at Buckaroo Leatherworks in Bellambi.
For more information and tickets, visit ifad.net.au.
