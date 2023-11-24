Blackbutt 'recluse' allegedly spread child abuse material on Discord

A Blackbutt "recluse" with a "defecation fetish" has been denied bail amid allegations he disseminated child abuse material on Discord.
"There is a lot of it, your Honour," the prosecutor said of the amount of material seized by police.
Timothy Adam Burgoyne sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with two counts each of possessing child abuse material and disseminating child abuse material.
Australian Federal Police officers arrested the 25-year-old on Wednesday morning following a raid of his home, with a Scout uniform and electronic devices including a computer and external hard drive seized.
Burgoyne allegedly disseminated child abuse material on Discord and Session chatroom apps, and also allegedly possessed several media files containing a large stash of child abuse material.
The court heard some of the files reflected Burgoyne's "defecation fetish" and that he made admissions to owning the computer.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed the accused's released, pointing the "very disturbing chat room messages" in which Bugoyne allegedly said toddlers were born to be assaulted.
Sgt Weaver stressed the seriousness of spreading and possessing child abuse material, remarking that they are far from a victimless crimes.
"Children all over the world are dragged into this offending," he said.
Burgoyne was a risk to the community, Sgt Weaver added, as he lived close to childcare centres.
Defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said his client was a "sexually repressed adult male" who lived with autism and that the allegations came as a shock to his parents.
"My client was a recluse, he stayed at home, was looking at this material, and was participating in role play," Mr Schmidt said.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said the allegations against Burgoyne were "strong" and refused bail. He will next face court on December 7.
