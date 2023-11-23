Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
BlueScope still hoping to manufacture wind towers - just not here

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:18pm
A wind tower component in Portland, Victoria. File picture.
BlueScope says it is still looking for an opportunity to be involved in manufacturing wind towers - just not in Port Kembla.

