Sam Goodman primed to headline pre-Christmas No Limit card in Sydney

It's not quite the Wollongong return that he desperately craved, but Sam Goodman can expect to feel right at home when he headlines a No Limit card in Sydney next month.
Just two months after he kept his unbeaten record in tact (16-0) with a unanimous win over Miguel Flores on the Gold Coast, the Albion Park super bantamweight star will be back in the ring against China's Zhong Lui on December 15 at The Star Sydney.
It will be Goodman's fourth fight of 2023, after proving too slick for former IBF champion TJ Doheny in March and scoring a split decision win over the previously unbeaten Ra'eese Aleem in June.
There had been rumours floating around after the Aleem bout that Wollongong would be the official destination of choice for Goodman's world title challenge against Filipino Marlon Tapales in December. However, while that move hasn't eventuated, it's the next best thing for the 25-year-old - who expects a big turnout from his renowned 'Mad Bunch' group of supporters.
"I knew that - providing I won my last fight - I'd be looking to go again in December," Goodman told the Mercury.
"It was originally meant to be in Wollongong but that unfortunately got changed. But I'm stoked to be headlining my first No Limit event. The Star Sydney is still a cracking venue and I'm ready to go.
"We'll have buses and all of that going up for it, so we'll have massive numbers for it. The Star is a bit of a smaller venue, so the crowd is right on top of the ring.
"It's going to be a bit crazy in there, but I'm looking forward to it."
The December 15 bout promises to be an intriguing one, with Lui also boasting an unbeaten record (19-0).
Goodman said he wouldn't underestimate the southpaw.
"He's quite strong and he's got some tricks as well. The Chinese guys are usually quite tricky to work out - they've actually got a strong boxing culture over there ," he said.
"There's not a whole lot of footage on him as well, so I'm going to be relying a bit on my amateur pedigree and just figuring out things for myself once we finally meet in there."
