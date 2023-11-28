Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'I sucked it out': Woonona man's squeamish solution for leech found in dog's eye

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 28 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Foster pictured with his beloved Kelpie, Alma, on November 23, 2022. Picture: Adam Mclean
Ben Foster pictured with his beloved Kelpie, Alma, on November 23, 2022. Picture: Adam Mclean

A Woonona man has described his extraordinary experience of sucking a leech out of his dog's eye, in the ultimate show of the lengths man will go to for his best friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.