Find out why walking football is gathering steam in the Illawarra

While football truly never sleeps in the Illawarra, it doesn't mean that the game always has to be played at a frantic pace.
Walking football continues to increase in popularity in the region, with Football South Coast now providing multiple mid-week sessions for interested people.
As the name suggests, walking football sees participants walk during games and is a non-contact version of the sport that focuses on passing, rather than speed. It's a sport that attracting more participation numbers across Australia - particularly among the older generations.
However, the modified version of the round-ball game is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Walking football has proven the perfect fit for someone like Wayne Quinn. The Blackbutt retiree had never played football before, but was convinced by a couple of friends to check out a session last year.
Since then, the 63-year-old has never looked back.
"When I started, I was absolutely hopeless. I had no balls skills whatsoever," Quinn said with a laugh.
"But with the help of a lot of people here, my ball skills have improved and it's been a great game all along. I would recommend this type of sport for anyone who is basically over the age of about 40 who is used to do nothing at all because, health and fitness wise, it's got to better for you.
"Get out there and give it a go. If you don't like it, it doesn't matter. But I would say that nine out of 10 people won't only like it, they'll love it. And they'll come back time and time again."
Football South Coast chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said it was great to see such a positive response to walking football in the Illawarra.
"The Monday night sessions have been going for a couple of years now and have been slowly building up, and we started the day-time one on Thursdays a few weeks ago," she said.
"Walking football is pretty big in the UK, so we're hoping that it really picks up in Australia. And here in the Illawarra, we're trying to get people to come and try it and see that it's a great way to keep involved in the game.
"We're seeing some senior players who probably couldn't keep up with the traditional form of the game. It's also a very social thing, so you have that social aspect while also being about being fitness as well."
