Qld crowned national champions after a thrilling victory over NSW in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:46pm
Queensland Ashes rose from almost certain defeat to down NSW Blues in a thrilling National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships division-one grand final in Wollongong on Thursday.

Eleanor Swanepoel, pictured bowling here for Qld Ashes, was the hero with the bat for her team in the grand final win over NSW at North Dalton Park. Picture by Adam McLean
Qld leave it late to inflict heartbreaking defeat to NSW
