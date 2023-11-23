Qld crowned national champions after a thrilling victory over NSW in Wollongong

Queensland Ashes rose from almost certain defeat to down NSW Blues in a thrilling National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships division-one grand final in Wollongong on Thursday.
The defending champions NSW looked on track to win back-to-back titles only for Qld batters Eleanor Swanepoel (55 not out) and Kylie White (8 not out) to play hero and guide the Ashes to an unbelievable victory at North Dalton Park.
Trailing by two runs and with just one wicket in hand and five balls left to be bowled in the innings, Swanepoel hit a four to guide Qld to 9-135 in reply to NSW's total of 1-133.
NSW looked well on track to win a second straight title after Qld crumbled to 5-56 at one stage only for Swanepoel and Liz Mair (21) to steady the ship.
But the Ashes still looked long odds to win after NSW had them at 8-114.
But it wasn't to be for the Blues, despite the best efforts of their bowlers Tighan Tosen (3-22) and Bronwyn Calver (2-9).
Calver had a terrific game with bat and ball.
.NSW made a competitive 1-133 from their 35 overs, with Calver hitting a majestic 50 before being required to retire not out.
She smashed four boundaries in her superb 84-ball knock.
Jo-Anne Borger also impressed with an unbeaten 36 from just 44 balls faced.
NSW wicket-keeper/batter Kim Butler also contributed a handy 28 at the top of the order.
Tasmania Green downed WA Gold in the fifth v sixth playoff earlier on Thursday.
Tasmania posted 1-110 from their 20 overs with WA only managing 5-101 in response.
Last year's runners-up Victoria Blue finished in third-place after beating SA Reds by 10 wickets in their rain-interrupted fixture at Thomas Dalton Park.
Meantime Victoria Blue were crowned division 2 champions after their 50-run victory over Tasmania Gold in the grand final.
Victoria made 2-179 batting first with Tasmania managing only 8-129 in reply.
