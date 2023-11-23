Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Soggy weather to continue in the Illawarra for the next week

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 24 2023 - 7:26am
A person walking in the rain with an umbrella in the Wollongong CBD. Picture by Adam McLean
Soggy weather is set to continue in the Illawarra with up to 120 millimetres of rain possible during the coming week.

