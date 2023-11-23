Soggy weather to continue in the Illawarra for the next week

Soggy weather is set to continue in the Illawarra with up to 120 millimetres of rain possible during the coming week.
Overnight falls have led to a slow commute into work on Friday, but at 7am there were no major delays on the road or rail network.
Albion Park received the most overnight rain with 11.2mm recorded in the 24 hours to 7am. In Bellambi 8mm was recorded, with 6.2mm in Kiama.
During the next week, there's an 80 per cent chance of at least 5mm of rain every day.
On Saturday, around 10mm of rain could fall in Wollongong, with a further 5mm on Sunday.
Tuesday, November 28 is predicted to be the wettest day with a 90 per cent chance of up to 80mm of rain.
No weather warnings are currently in place for Friday, however a strong wind warning has been issued for the Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden coastline on Saturday.
For help with flood or storm damage call the SES on 132 500.
