'Bone-chilling': Hunt for solution to deafening excavation noise in Wollongong CBD

For close to two years Jane Robertson had to deal with the "incessant hammering" at construction sites near her home.
There were two residential construction sites on Smith Street, around 200 metres from her home - and as the excavation work for one was about to finish, the efforts on the second site began.
For six days a week, starting at 7am.
"It's impossible to describe how loud it was - it was 'bone-shaking through your ear drums' loud," Ms Robertson said.
"Anyone walking past the hoardings, you couldn't even speak to the person next to you. You had to wait til you walked past."
She said the issue wasn't the noise from the construction but from the early work to break through the hard rock that sits under much of the Wollongong CBD.
"They just go all day long, just to try and crack the rock," she said.
"People had to move houses, people had to move away because they were post-surgery, they were having chemotherapy. Their mental health was suffering, it was so, so loud."
At Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, Cr Tania Brown has put up a notice of motion to come up with solutions to the issue of excavation in the Wollongong CBD.
"With increasing numbers of people living in the Wollongong CBD, over the past decade there has been a significantly higher number of resident complaints relating to amenity impacts arising from building construction noise, vibrations and street access," Cr Brown said.
"Noise impacts are caused by mechanical breaking of hard rock, particularly for basement car parking, using jackhammers or similar methods for hours without relent."
Her motion called for a briefing note be prepared on new measures to improve the "ongoing challenge of construction noise" as well as the possibility of including resident respite clauses in development consent conditions.
There was also the hope of arranging a meeting with Planning Minister Paul Scully "to canvas opportunities to introduce planning policies that will deliver an improved quality of life for residents living around extended construction zones".
Ms Robertson said there were options other than the usual jack-hammering.
"There are alternatives and they need to be pursued," she said.
"The hammering is very old technology - 18 months of hammering I don't know how the developers didn't lose money as they were trying to build their basement.
"The first possibility is drilling and rock splitting with covers to dampen the sounds, that's more efficient and quieter.
"In Sweden - apparently that's built on rock - they blast so you don't have this incessant bone-chilling noise all day long.
"You have a siren, they blast and then the siren goes off all clear and then everyone just gets back to whatever they were doing."
