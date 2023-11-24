Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Bone-chilling': Hunt for solution to deafening excavation noise in Wollongong CBD

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Robertson, who had to deal with almost two years of excavation noise near her home, is hoping Wollongong City Council can come up with a solution to save local residents' ear drums. Picture by Anna Warr
Jane Robertson, who had to deal with almost two years of excavation noise near her home, is hoping Wollongong City Council can come up with a solution to save local residents' ear drums. Picture by Anna Warr

For close to two years Jane Robertson had to deal with the "incessant hammering" at construction sites near her home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.