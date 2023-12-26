Seven Illawarra residents share their favourite things to do in summer

With plenty of summer days to enjoy downtime, every corner of the Illawarra seems to have something for everyone.
The Mercury asked seven local residents what their favourite things to do in the warmer months were - all shared their love for being on the coast, near the water and enjoying leisurely walks to capture the amazing views.
Here's some inspiration to get out and explore.
"I like going to the beach and picnics ... going shopping and spending money, and going to the clubs for dinners," said Sandy Gow.
Wollongong alone has 17 surf beaches while Shellharbour and Kiama also have plenty of sandy shores.
Take in the views with a stroll along the Kiama Coastal Walk - it stretches for nearly 20 kilometres, but 6 kilometres of strolling up lush rolling hills is definitely a great weekend workout.
Start at Kiama Coastal Path Car Park (check it out on Google Maps) and walk the path down to neighbouring town of Gerringong. The walk hugs the cliff and traverses rocky beaches, farmland and the two famous blowholes.
Book in for a surf lesson with the likes of Essential Surf and Skate, Illawarra Surf Academy or Happy Days Surf School.
If stand-up paddle boarding is more your appetite, the beautiful relaxed waters at Minamurra are ideal, choose from South Coast Kayaking and SUP Adventures, Kiama Stand Up Paddle or Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour to get you going.
"I like going ... seeing what markets there are around," said Anna Tomlinson of Fairy Meadow.
Bulli Showgrounds and Coledale Public School are home to a monthly Sunday artisan markets with everything from gourmet chilli to resin art and handmade jewellery.
If fresh produce and tasty treats are what you're after, check out the Kiama Farmers Markets, every Wednesday afternoon from 3pm-6pm at Coronation Park, or Wollongong's Crown Street Mall each Friday from 9am to 2pm with artisan wares and fresh produce.
John Casham of Wollongong loves visiting to Gerringong and Kiama in summer.
"Kiama is a beautiful spot, it is not too busy, I like the scenery, walking, eating and drinking," he said.
In early 2023, Kiama topped the list of best small towns in NSW, according to a study conducted by another media outlet.
And why shouldn't it with breathtaking walks, stunning restaurants, plus plenty of places to relax and unwind including a "goat therapy" tour.
The Australian newspaper looked at 752 small towns across Australia in early 2023 and ranked the best ones in each state, with Kiama at number one.
"We enjoy bush walking [at] Macquarie Pass and seeing the waterfalls is nice. We also like an afternoon walk on the beach, especially Port Kembla," Niko Thompson said of his favourite family-friendly adventures.
The region is filled with trails for walkers of all different levels and abilities. Some of the best include: The Coast Track from Bundeena to Otford in the Royal National Park, Sublime Point and the Wodi Wodi in the northern Illawarra, Minnamurra Falls walk in the Budderoo National Park, and the Mount Kembla Ring Track at Mount Kembla.
"We enjoy snorkeling at Bush Rangers Bay, seeing the grey nurse sharks and stingrays are fun, it is great for beginners," said James Stanfield of Gwynneville.
"We like going surfing at Killalea beach, it is a good spot, really nice."
If you feel like an underwater adventure go snorkeling at Bushranders Bay and check out the underwater cliffs on your own time, or book a dive with the experts - Shellharbour Scuba and Photography.
At Bass Point Reserve, divers can explore shipwrecks off the coast, the first dating back to 1879.
Along the Shellharbour coastline are 26 surfable breaks, five of them "world-class" according to Mayor Chris Homer.
The famed Mystics surf break or around the corner there's The Farm (Killalea Reserve) are both popular for surfers with boards of all sizes.
You could also take a SUP out at Lake Illawarra or stay dry with a bike ride around the iconic lake which borders Wollongong.
Sassa Liang of Gwynnevile said she likes camping in the holidays as well as playing a sneaky game of lawn Bowls. "At Wiseman Park, there are glow in the dark lawn bowls that starts at 8pm."
There are bowling clubs in every pocket of the Illawarra with many allowing "barefoot" style bowling, while the "Wiso" has specialised glow-in-the-dark balls to spice up evening events.
