Friday, 24 November 2023
In-form Ethan Debono looking to spur Wollongong to Illawarra cricket glory

By Agron Latifi
Updated November 24 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:21pm
Wollongong batsman Ethan Debono in action against Keira last month. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong batsman Ethan Debono in action against Keira last month. Picture by Robert Peet

The disappointment of losing last season's Illawarra cricket one-day final is spurring Wollongong players to go one better this time around.

Wollongong batsman Ethan Debono in action against Keira last month. Picture by Robert Peet
The on-fire Wollongong batsman has three centuries to his name
