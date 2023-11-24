In-form Ethan Debono looking to spur Wollongong to Illawarra cricket glory

The disappointment of losing last season's Illawarra cricket one-day final is spurring Wollongong players to go one better this time around.
So said Ethan Debono, who has been one of, if not the most in-form batsmen in the competition.
In fact the powerful right-hand batter has also dominated in the representative field for both Illawarra and Greater Illawarra.
Last month Debono scored 146 runs from 110 balls for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup victory over South Coast.
He also starred in Greater Illawarra's impressive Country Championships campaign in Tamworth last week.
Debono was the leading run-scorer of the country championships, hitting 220 runs at an average of 73.33.
His top score at the carnival was the punishing 150 he hit in Greater Illawarra's win over North Coastal.
Earlier this month on November 11 Debono also hammered a quickfire 116 from just 67 balls to guide Wollongong to a T20 final victory over Keira Lions.
This summer Debono has already scored 755 runs at an average of 62.92.
Debono told the Mercury enjoying his cricket and not putting too much pressure on himself was paying dividends big time.
"It's been fun, things are going really good at the moment,"he said.
"I'm probably not thinking too much about cricket. I think I probably put too much pressure on myself last year and probably in the last few years of cricket.
"I'm just more enjoying cricket at the moment and not thinking too much into the future.
"I think [good form] is definitely all the mental side. I think just having a clear head and not thinking too much about,, sort of what I want to look like or how I want it to come off, I'm just finding a way to get it done, I guess.
"Obviously a couple of things have come off this year. I think last year I was kind of giving away some games and not taking the most of some opportunities.
"But this year, whether it's part of cricketer's luck, some things have definitely gone my way and I'm making the most of those opportunities and pushing on and getting a big score and not leaving it up to anyone else."
Debono added he was also enjoying playing alongside his Wollongong team-mates.
"We obviously came close to winning last year and were a bit devastated to miss out on that.
"I think at the start of this year we resolved to try and go one better. Winning the T20 comp at the start of the year is a good sign that we can maybe push on to bigger and better things and go one better this year. That's definitely the goal."
Wollongong, who sit on top of the standings, are slated to play University at North Dalton Park on Saturday.
In other round five fixtures, Corrimal battle Keira at Ziems Park, Balgownie play Northern Districts at Judy Masters Oval, Wests Illawarra take on Port Kembla at Figtree Oval and Dapto hosts IPCC at Reed Park.
