Dads allegedly dealt 'extreme' amount of cocaine at Woonona shop

An electrician and a Woonona barber shop owner will spend Christmas in the clink after detectives allegedly monitored them exchanging an "extreme amount" of cocaine.
The owner of Black Diamond Barber, Troy Upward, and Zieke Francis Lyons, who lives near the business, were arrested on Wednesday, November 23, with thousands in cash allegedly seized from the shop.
The self-confessed cocaine users sought their release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, each charged with drug supply offences.
Strike Force Fredericton detectives allegedly identified Zieke, 33, as being responsible for supplying large amounts of cocaine to Upward, 41, between June and November.
Tendered court documents state police listened in on phone calls, in which the pair allegedly discussed the sale of cocaine using code words like 'G' (a gram) and 'occas' (an ounce).
Lyons was allegedly identified as Upward's upline supplier, with Upward accused of on-selling the drug to his own customer base.
The pair allegedly met at Upward's barber shop or Lyons' address to facilitate transactions.
Police will allege between September 18 and November 23, Lyons allegedly supplied, or possessed for the purpose of supply, 280 grams of cocaine.
It's alleged Upward was monitored supplying cocaine on no less than eight occasions, obtaining $16,000 for five of those alleged sales.
Plain clothes police swooped on Upward's barber shop after an alleged sale was made on November 23, where they seized $16,000 in cash, several vials of steroids, and his mobile phone.
Upward was arrested. His home address was also raided where a further $7000 was allegedly seized.
Meanwhile 24 grams of cocaine, five grams of MDMA, and $1450 in cash was allegedly seized from Lyons' home while he wasn't home.
He later handed himself into Wollongong Police Station.
Police prosecutor Zane Barron opposed their release, pointing to the "extreme" amount of cocaine and arguing that supply networks wouldn't "just disappear" if they were bailed.
Lyons' defence lawyer Jack Murray argued his client accepted ownership of the 24 grams, however, said he wasn't seen to be holding any other amount.
Upward's defence lawyer James Howell proposed a $100,000 surety could be forfeited and cited his client's recent mental health struggles.
The court heard both men are the sole-providers for their families.
Magistrate Michael Ong opined there was a high-level of supply involved and wasn't satisfied any conditions could mitigate risks to the community's safety.
Bail was refused.
Lyons is charged with supplying a commercial amount of a prohibited drug and two counts of each of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.
Upward is charged with supplying a commercial amount of a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.
Their matters will be mentioned again on January 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.