Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bus parking at train station makes sense, says Wollongong council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The temporary location of the bus layover in Market Street - public feedback on a permanent spot ends this weekend. Picture by Robert Peet
The temporary location of the bus layover in Market Street - public feedback on a permanent spot ends this weekend. Picture by Robert Peet

Moving the city's bus layover to Wollongong station has the backing of the city council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.