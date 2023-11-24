Bus parking at train station makes sense, says Wollongong council

Moving the city's bus layover to Wollongong station has the backing of the city council.
Transport for NSW has been canvassing public opinion on the location of a permanent bus layover area, to replace the temporary one in Market Street that irritated many residents.
The window for public feedback closes on Sunday, with Wollongong station, a car park in Atchison Street and Oak Flats station being the three options up for consideration.
Wollongong City Council has thrown its support behind the train station option, which would see the loss of car spaces, as well as changing Lowden Square into a one-way loop, and relocating bike lockers and taxi ranks.
"We've already provided feedback to Transport for NSW on the desire to see the bus layover relocated from its location in Lang Park to integrate with the train station precinct makes so much sense," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"The train station is an existing transport hub and has the infrastructure to support the bus drivers and operators. It is an established gateway to our city and with investment from the NSW Government it has the opportunity to improve access to Wollongong's CBD and foreshore area.
"Creating a centralised hub for public transport at the train station can only work to improve how our city functions.''
The removal of the bus layover from its original location at Marine Drive was controversial with some, but Cr Bradbery said it provided a summertime boost to parking.
"Last summer, our community was able to enjoy 77 additional parking spaces at Lang Park while the temporary changes to the bus layover for the UCI Road World Championships remained in place," he said.
"Our community have told us they want more and improved foreshore parking, and the changes to the bus layover on Marine Drive last summer provided a taste of what it will be like for people to be have additional space to visit our beaches, the WIN Entertainment Precinct and enjoy the foreshore area."
