Pledge for affordable housing at Port Kembla school site

A handful of affordable homes could be built in Port Kembla under a deal between a developer and Wollongong City Council.
Developer Ostoja Vujic has been looking to develop the Port Kembla Public School site, turning it into a residential subdivision of up to 110 homes.
A deal will be tabled at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting that Mr Vujic agree to ensure 5 per cent of those homes - six in total - would be affordable housing.
The deal - known as a voluntary planning agreement - would require that the homes were owned or managed by a registered community housing provider.
Also, the first development application lodged for the precinct in which they will be located must include all six dwellings.
"The offer is considered reasonable as it will secure the provision of six affordable housing dwellings with the future development," the council business paper stated.
"Consistent with Council's adopted Wollongong Housing Strategy 2023, the affordable housing dwellings will not be required to pay development contributions."
At Monday's council meeting, councillors will vote on whether to delegate general manager Greg Doyle to execute the voluntary planning agreement.
The old Port Kembla School site on Military Road has sat vacant for more than 20 years.
The school moved to another location in 1999 and some buildings were removed in the early 2000s.
Remaining structures were destroyed by fire in 2013.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.