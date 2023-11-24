Illawarra Mercurysport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Eagles look to soar to victory over Lakers in South Coast cricket

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 24 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
Albion Park eagles players celebrate taking a wicket. The Eagles are slated to play Lake Illawarra on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Albion Park eagles players celebrate taking a wicket. The Eagles are slated to play Lake Illawarra on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Albion Park's slated T20 opener against Shellharbour City was washed out but the Eagles are looking to continue soaring in the South Coast one-day arena on Saturday when they battle reigning champions Lake Illawarra.

Help