Eagles look to soar to victory over Lakers in South Coast cricket

Albion Park's slated T20 opener against Shellharbour City was washed out but the Eagles are looking to continue soaring in the South Coast one-day arena on Saturday when they battle reigning champions Lake Illawarra.
Albion Park are just five competition points behind the fourth-placed Lakers (31) heading into their round eight stoush at Keith Grey Oval.
Both teams will be hoping the weather clears up and the game can go ahead, after wet weather forced the slated Friday night T20 encounter between the Eagles and Shellharbour to be called off earlier in the day.
Albion Park and Lake Illawarra head into the game in winning form after downing Shellharbour and The Rail respectively.
The Eagles had fine young batsman Kayne Grove to thank for their four-wicket win over City.
Grove smashed an unbeaten 144 as Albion Park scored 6-227 in reply to the 224 posted by Shellharbour City.
Grove faced just 106 balls and hit the ball to all parts of the field, with 106 runs coming from boundaries, including nine massive sixes.
The Lakers were also impressive in their 55-run victory over fierce rivals The Rail.
The skipper Kerrod White led the charge with the bat with a well-made 83 from just 77 balls, while Will Gamble (4-44) and Ryan Smith (3-32) were the pick of the Lakers bowlers.
Meantime, in other round eight fixtures on Saturday, The Rail take on Bay and Basin Dolphins at Croome Regional Sporting Complex, Bomaderry Tigers battle Ex Servos at Bomaderry Oval, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads play Kiama Cavaliers at Berry Sports Complex and Kookas hosts Shellharbour City at Oakleigh Park.
