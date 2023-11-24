Tranquil beach location

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This unique residence gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the coastline, while relishing in the comfort of modern luxury living.
Offering immediate access to pristine Shellharbour North Beach you will enjoy the morning sunrise on the water and spending your days watching the surf roll in.
Located on Wollongong Street, in the heart of Shellharbour, it is only moments to the village and its boutique shops, gourmet dining restaurants, playgrounds, Shellharbour pools and vibrant entertainment options.
The home features a luxury kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, marble benchtops and water views.
The sunroom extends the living and dining areas and is the ideal place to relax with the warmth of natural light and captivating panoramas.
There are three bedrooms, the generous sized main bedroom with walk in robe and ensuite.
Featuring ducted air-conditiong, double lock-up garage with internal access and 7.5kw solar panels plus additional battery storage.
This home is ideal for astute buyers, located close to shopping centres, local schools, a 22-minute drive (approx.) to Wollongong CBD, 15-minute drive (approx.) to Kiama and just five-minutes drive (approx.) to the Shellharbour Marina precinct.
