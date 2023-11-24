All the deals to expect in Wollongong Central this Black Friday weekend

Retail staff are bracing themselves for a busy weekend in the Illawarra's shops as customers snap up Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains.
Foot traffic was up 10 per cent year on year at Wollongong Central on Thursday, November 23 with residents trying to get ahead on their Christmas shopping.
"We've been very pleased with centre traffic and expect it to continue to be busy throughout the Black Friday weekend," Nathan Copsey, Wollongong Centrals' centre manager said.
What's Cooking in the mall opposite Coles is offering an 80 per cent discount on items, while Katies had priced everything in store at $25.
The National Retail Association said retailers were churning out some of the biggest discounts seen industry-wide for shopping event to make up for an expected quieter Christmas period.
"Retailers are ramping up their discount offerings in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make up for an underwhelming year of sales," Director Rob Godwin said.
"Savvy shoppers want to get their holiday shopping done before December, and retailers across Australia have taken notice, having brought forward their discounting strategies in the face of flat festive season sales."
All the deals in Wollongong Central - Shop by Shop
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.