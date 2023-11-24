Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong super fund fined $12m for Corporations Act breaches

Mercer has been fined $12m by the Federal Court after corporate watchdog ASIC alleged it provided false and misleading advice and charged fees to ineligible customers. Picture supplied
Mercer has been fined $12m by the Federal Court after corporate watchdog ASIC alleged it provided false and misleading advice and charged fees to ineligible customers. Picture supplied

The Australian Federal Court has fined super fund Mercer - which employs hundreds of staff in Wollongong - $12 million for giving false and misleading information to customers.

