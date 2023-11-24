Wollongong super fund fined $12m for Corporations Act breaches

The Australian Federal Court has fined super fund Mercer - which employs hundreds of staff in Wollongong - $12 million for giving false and misleading information to customers.
The court also found the super fund charged fees to customers it was not entitled to charge and failed in its fee disclosure obligation.
As a result, the fund will have to pay a penalty of $12 million to the Commonwealth.
Corporate regulator ASIC launched proceedings against Mercer in 2022, alleging that Mercer contravened the Corporations Act and the ASIC Act between January 6, 2012 and June 30, 2019.
Mercer admitted that the company had breached the law by charging ongoing fees to 761 retail clients, despite Mercer not providing the clients with a fee disclosure statement, that Mercer failed to give 1578 retail clients a fee disclosure statement and made false or misleading representations within fee disclosure statements 5881 times.
Mercer also admitted that it failed to ensure financial services provided by Mercer were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly, as it failed to have in palace systems capable of preventing the contraventions of the Corporations Act, and failed to provide clients with invitations to review meetings.
The allegations covered Mercer's financial advice services, which it offers in as well as its retail super funds.
As Mercer admitted to the breaches, the proceedings in the Federal Court turned on the size of the penalty.
ASIC sought a penalty of $20 million and a requirement that Mercer publish an adverse publicity order.
Mercer contended it should pay a penalty of $8.5 million and not have to publish the order.
Justice Timothy McEvoy ordered that Mercer pay a penalty of $12m and publish the order, in the form of a press release.
ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the penalty was "significant".
"'ASIC expects businesses to invest properly in their compliance systems. As today's outcome shows, if they fail to do so, they face significant penalties," Ms Court said.
Mercer is also embroiled in a separate court proceedings, with ASIC alleging Mercer participated in corporate greenwashing, by offering a 'Sustainable Plus' investment option that included investments in mining, alcohol and gambling companies.
The matter will go to hearing in December this year.
