Young drivers caught speeding, on drugs, alcohol in Lake Illawarra

Young and inexperienced drivers in Lake Illawarra have been slammed for speeding, being intoxicated and on drugs.
Highway patrol officers working night shift have nabbed a slew of learner and provisional drivers doing the wrong thing on the region's roads this week.
"[Officers] were disappointed by the vast number of young and inexperienced drivers taking unnecessary risks in the Illawarra," police said.
"A number of young people were detected driving at excessive speeds or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
At 11pm on Friday, November 17, police caught a learner rider speeding and over the limit on Windang Road at Primbee.
The male rider was caught travelling at 120km/h in an 80km/h zone and then returned a positive roadside breath test.
"The rider returned a reading of 0.028," officers said. Learner and provisional drivers are subject to a zero alcohol limit.
The rider was issued with penalty notices for exceed speed limit by more than 30km/h ($1036) and special range PCA ($644) and his drivers licence was suspended.
On the same night a provisional P1 rider was caught at 113km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M1 Princes Motorway at Dapto.
"The maximum speed limit for P1 drivers is 90km/h," police said.
The rider was issued with a $316 fine and lost four demerit points.
On Saturday, November 18, a P1 driver was detected at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M1 Motorway at Dapto.
"Driver issued with a penalty notice for exceed speed limit by more than 30km/h ($1036) and his drivers licence suspended for three months," officers said.
At 7.30pm on the same date a P2 licence holder was caught with a suspended licence, due to excess demerit points, at Oak Flats.
"This is the fourth time in the past two years the male has been detected driving on a suspended licence," highway patrol officers said.
He was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before Albion Park Local Court.
At 12.30am on Sunday, November 19, a P2 driver returned a positive roadside drug test at a RBT site on Windang Road at Lake Illawarra.
"The driver returned a positive secondary test for THC (cannabis) and was issued with a prohibition notice for driving for the next 24 hours. Further action pending the laboratory results," officers said.
Just before 2am on Sunday a P1 driver was caught at 136km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M1 Motorway at Dapto.
"Driver issued with a penalty notice for exceed speed limit by more than 30km/h ($1036) and his drivers licence suspended for three months," police said.
At 12.45am on Monday, November 20 a P2 driver was detected at 114km/h in a 80km/h zone on Appin Road at Maddens Plains.
Driver received a fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h ($1036) and had his licence suspended for three months.
Police have pleaded young and experienced drivers to drive to the road rules for the safety of the community.
"A drivers licence is a privilege and not a right. You must be responsible when in charge of a motor vehicle and not place other road users at risk," officers said.
