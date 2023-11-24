Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Young drivers caught speeding, on drugs, alcohol in Lake Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 24 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The provisional P2 licence holder of this vehicle was caught driving at 114km/h in a 80km/h zone on Appin Road at Maddens Plains. Picture by NSW Police
The provisional P2 licence holder of this vehicle was caught driving at 114km/h in a 80km/h zone on Appin Road at Maddens Plains. Picture by NSW Police

Young and inexperienced drivers in Lake Illawarra have been slammed for speeding, being intoxicated and on drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help