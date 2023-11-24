Wollongong students join global school strike for Palestine

A group of Wollongong students joined a global school strike calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.
The group of high school students, university students, young kids and their parents met at Wollongong Town Hall at midday on Friday, November 24.
The event organiser, 15-year-old Audrey Salmon, led the group of about 50 people with an opening speech.
"You are the voices we must hear right now ... Our representatives condemn our strikes so confident that they are credible voices for children while they advocate for likely war crimes to be committed against Palestinian children our age," Audrey told the crowd.
The Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts student previously told the Mercury she had organised the rally because "a threat to the fundamental rights of a child is a threat to the security of children everywhere".
After a couple of high school and primary students shared their opinions to the crowd, the group marched in a loop down Crown, Church and Burelli streets, back to Wollongong Town Hall on Kembla Street.
Nine-year-old Margot Jordan, accompanied by her mum at the rally, said she thinks the violence unfolding was unfair for children.
"Schools and homes are getting destroyed and bombed ... some kids' parents have died and now they are alone," she said.
Politicians including Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Education Minister Prue Car said students should remain in class.
"If you want to change the world, get an education," Mr Minns said.
Many of the young protesters in Wollongong, including 17-year-old Gabriel Hanich, disagreed with the state leaders.
"Because I am educated I am here, because I am informed I am here at this rally ... I would love to be at school, I would love for the children of Gaza to be at school," Gabriel said.
The Wollongong student said he was "extremely disappointed" in the media coverage of the war in Palestine, citing a letter anonymously sent by eight UK-based BBC journalists accusing their broadcaster of bias.
"I want this to be talked about non-stop, wall-to-wall coverage until peace is secured," Gabriel said.
Some young adults, such as Jamie Caulfield, joined the rally to support the students.
"Even with the four-day humanitarian pause, the actual underlying issue of the invasion of Gaza and the continual blockade has not come to an end," he said.
The Israeli cabinet announced on November 22 a pause in fighting with militant group Hamas in order for a hostage and prisoner exchange to take place.
Thirroul woman Claire Dunning said she was inspired by local students joining mass protests across the world, including Sydney and London.
Another protest has been planned in Wollongong on Saturday, November 25, at 2pm in Crown St Mall, organised by Students for Palestine from the University of Wollongong.
