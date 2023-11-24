Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong sex offender, arsonist and drug offender beats visa cancellation

Updated November 24 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 1:31pm
A Portuguese-born Wollongong man with a long criminal history including rape, arson, theft and drug offences has had his visa cancellation overturned on appeal.

