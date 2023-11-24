Wollongong sex offender, arsonist and drug offender beats visa cancellation

A Portuguese-born Wollongong man with a long criminal history including rape, arson, theft and drug offences has had his visa cancellation overturned on appeal.
The fact he had lived in Australia since the age of nine, had no connection to Portugal, and suffered from depression and HIV were among reasons that helped his win in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) this month.
The 57-year-old man, who the AAT named only as "HSRN", moved to Australia from Madeira in Portugal when he was nine. He has been here since but has never become an Australian citizen.
He has been through a zig-zagging legal process.
His visa was automatically cancelled in 2018 after he was sentenced to 12 months in jail for arson attacks in Warrawong.
In 2022 this decision was affirmed by a delegate of the Immigration Minister, before the AAT revoked it three months later. The full Federal Court then set aside this decision and sent it back to the AAT for reconsideration.
The arson attacks alone were enough to form a "substantial criminal record" so he would fail the "character test" for immigration.
But his record was more substantial than that.
He was convicted of sexual intercourse without consent over a night in 2007 when he committed the act on a person with whom he had been out drinking and taking ice and cannabis with one New Year's Eve in Port Kembla.
He'd also been convicted of stalking (2007), assault (2018), drug possession (2018), having stolen goods (2019) and the arson attacks, conducted while high on ice in bushes near the Warrawong shops in June 2018.
He had been warned in 2010 that he risked having his visa cancelled if he kept committing crimes.
While this serious offending weighed "heavily" against HSRN keeping his visa, AAT deputy president Antoinette Younes then had to decide if there were other reasons that HSRN should be allowed to stay in Australia.
A report from forensic psychiatrist Stephen Allnutt said HSRN suffered from a chronic or persistent depressive disorder, which required treatment and monitoring.
With no support or medical networks in Portugal, his wellbeing risks significant deterioration. If forced to leave Australia he "would be at a significant disadvantage as compared to a person of normal mind given his recurrent and/or persistent depressive condition," Dr Allnutt wrote.
"His disadvantage is further compounded by what appears to be cognitive difficulties as well as his HIV, which is at risk of impacting on his mental state going forward."
These were "significant ties" to Australia, which Ms Younes said "weighs heavily" in favour of him keeping his visa.
HSRN had applied for a protection visa on the basis that his homosexuality and HIV-positive status, but this was knocked back on the basis that Portugal was not somewhere he would be denied health care and non-discriminatory treatment.
The AAT found that while the man's offending was serious, the "level of tolerance" of criminal conduct by non-citizens rises with the length of time they had been in Australia.
Overall Deputy President Younes found Dr Allnutt's report convincing, and found the "correct and preferable decision" was to revoke the cancellation of HSRN's visa.
