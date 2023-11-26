Sister's grief as Warrawong stabbing victim remains in coma

The family of Warrawong stabbing victim, Kristie Mcbride, are holding a bedside vigil after the mother of two has had three surgeries and remains in an induced coma.
Mother-of-two Kristie, 39, was stabbed during a brawl outside her sister's home that had been allegedly planned by teenagers on social media.
A gang of youths went to Wegit Way, one allegedly travelling from Narellan Vale near Campbelltown, for the fight at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 22.
The victim, who lives in Warilla, was left with a wound in her torso as big as a $5 note.
Speaking exclusively to the Mercury Kristie's sister, Carly Mcbride, said the family is distraught and not coping very well.
"The girls [Kristie's 14 and 18-year-old daughters] are devastated and my son is having panic attacks," she said.
Kristie's family has been holding a vigil at her bedside in Wollongong Hospital as she fights to live.
"They're still not sure which way it's going to go," Carly said of the doctor's prognosis.
"They tell me she [her sister] can hear me so we've all been talking to her."
The sisters have always been close, especially since their younger brother Kyle was killed when they were children.
"He was hit by a car while riding his bike to go and buy Christmas presents. It was two days before Christmas," she said.
"He was 13-years-old, I was 15 and Kristie was 17."
On Christmas day last year their mother Lynette died.
"December is not a good time for us, I'm really worried because it's almost December," Carly said.
Carly and her children have only lived in Wegit Way for two months and she praised neighbours for coming to her sister's aid during the brawl.
"The people here are really, really lovely. We're really liking living here," she said.
"I really appreciate all the love and support I've been getting and the girls have been getting. Everyone's been really kind."
Four teenage girls aged between 14 and 15 have been charged with a string of offences following the brawl and stabbing attack. They appeared in Campbelltown Children's Court the day after the attack, and three girls remain behind bars.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Kristie's ongoing medical expenses.
Shalee Dach set up the page, she is the daughter of Kristie's best friend, and she pleads for the community's support.
"Anyone who knows aunty Kristie knows she would do anything for absolutely anyone especially her family," she wrote on the fundraising page.
"Family means the world to Kristie she has a heart of pure kindness and nothing but love and good intentions in all situations. Kristie would drop anything at any time to help people around her even those that she may have never met."
Visit gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-kristie-and-her-family to donate.
