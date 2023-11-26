Illawarra Mercury
Sister's grief as Warrawong stabbing victim remains in coma

Updated November 26 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 11:34am
Sisters Carly and Kristie Mcbride, right, in happier times. Picture supplied
Sisters Carly and Kristie Mcbride, right, in happier times. Picture supplied

The family of Warrawong stabbing victim, Kristie Mcbride, are holding a bedside vigil after the mother of two has had three surgeries and remains in an induced coma.

