Friday, 24 November 2023
East Corrimal man sentenced over Leisure Coast driveway fatality

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
November 24 2023
The scene outside Leisure Coast on April 2 and Jamie Charles Eastwood leaving Wollongong courthouse on November 24. Pictures by ACM
An East Corrimal man who caused a woman's death when exiting Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast has been spared time behind bars.

