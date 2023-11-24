East Corrimal man sentenced over Leisure Coast driveway fatality

An East Corrimal man who caused a woman's death when exiting Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast has been spared time behind bars.
Jamie Charles Eastwood, 63, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday where he was sentenced to a three-year community correction order.
Eastwood pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning death, stemming from the April 2 tragedy, which claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman.
The East Corrimal man came to a stop in his Toyota Hilux at the footpath of the Princes Highway when exiting the Leisure Coast Fruit and Deli about 8.24am and looked right for oncoming traffic.
The victim was walking south on the pedestrian footpath and stopped briefly, before continuing to walk.
Once she passed the passenger side of Eastwood's vehicle, he began to drive forward, hitting the victim and causing her to fall.
He turned left and the rear passenger side of the vehicle lifted into the air and ran the woman over.
Eastwood got out and rendered assistance to the victim. Several other bystanders helped and contacted triple-0, however, the woman died at the scene.
Eastwood was taken to hospital for testing. He was charged on April 20.
Defence barrister Matthew Barnes said Eastwood had been diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression due to the tragedy, and had not returned to work since.
Magistrate Michael Ong accepted Eastwood had dedicated himself to the lives and safety of others in his volunteer work at the Southern Mines Rescue Station, which "makes the situation all the more tragic".
"I accept he has reflected appropriately on this terrible day," he said, adding Eastwood made a "genuine error of judgement".
The deceased's brother was seated in the room and shook Eastwood's hand after the sentence was handed down.
"I accept you have been very gracious today in your communications with Mr Eastwood today in these very ... terrible circumstances," the magistrate told the victim's brother.
Eastwood was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
