Man missing for over two weeks might be in Wollongong

Police believe a man missing from Sydney's North Shore for over two weeks could be in the Wollongong area.
Oliver Ash was last seen at a home in Neutral Bay about 9pm on Wednesday November 8.
No one has been able find or contact the 39-year-old since, and police have since begun looking for him.
Oliver is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175 centimetres tall, with a medium build, short red hair with a single dreadlock, and a short ginger beard.
He is known to visit the Wollongong area, as well as the North Shore, Sydney's Northern Beaches, and Ku-ring-gai.
Anyone who sees Oliver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
