Flynn Ogilvie returns for Pride's Hockey One League finals campaign

Illawarra hockey stars feature prominently in a NSW Pride men's team looking to win the Hockey One League championship for a third-straight year.
Both the men and women Pride teams will contest semifinals in Canberra on Saturday.
The men face the Tassie Tigers at 12.30pm, with the women to play Canberra Chill later in the afternoon.
The men are aiming for a third running title and face a Tigers team they just recently beat, but only 5-4 in a penalty shootout 5-4 after the scores were level 1-1.
Illawarra Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie is back in the team after missing the last game against Adelaide and will be joined by fellow Kookaburra players Blake Govers, Daine Richards, Tom Miotto and goalkeeper Nathan Ackroyd who made his debut last week.
University captain Callum Mackay, who was a standout in midfield the previous rounds, had to withdraw from the team due to work and study commitments but is hopeful his team will do well.
Pride captain and Illawarra player Jack Hayes is wary of the Tassie team who play very negative hockey and said it will be tough to play them and to score.
"They just defend and have no intent on scoring," Hayes said after the shootout win.
The Pride women will also face a tough encounter against the Chill who beat them 5-2 in the fourth round.
New Hockeyroo Maddie Smith said the team is ready for the finals and everyone is just keen on getting to game day and giving their best account.
"Very focused on our own game and not about previous matches," Smith said.
"Trying to stay in the now and executing tomorrow and to finish strong. All games are now do or die and we have really worked hard this week on getting the basics right.
"All teams have junior Jillaroo players out so our squad depth is being utilised."
University player Miri Maroney has been retained for the finals after making her debut against Adelaide last week.
