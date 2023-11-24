Ride share service Uber opens new share-the-ride strategy in Wollongong

Jockey and Uber driver Troy Phillips rides horses at the track in the morning, then swaps his mount for a Mazda and drives a ride sharing service later on.
From Friday he'll be welcoming another sharing option to his rides, after Uber launched the new "Pool" option for passengers heading in the same direction.
Uber Pool enables passengers to link up with others who are willing to share their ride with others, with savings promised the further the ride is shared.
"Uber Pool makes it easy for people heading in a similar direction at a similar time to share the journey and the cost," an Uber spokeswoman said.
"If you book an Uber Pool trip and your ride is shared with others, you'll save up to 30 per cent."
Mr Phillips drives the kind of ride people may be happier to share - with various lollies in the back for a sweet treat, complementary water to drink, and fresh towels for when it's been raining.
He anticipated customers would welcome the option to add another person.
"Anything in this day and age, that saves some money, it's going ot be a plus," he said.
"It's all part of saving money, and I think the people who are looking to save a dollar, this is their ideal way of still being able to use the Uber, without ... spending the full fare on it."
Mr Phillips said his jobs gave him the "best of both worlds" where he could do the riding that he loved on the track.
"It doesn't bother me driving the car - I've spent so many years in the car driving to different race meetings across the state, so it's just second nature for me sitting behind the wheel of a car for hours."
With "Pool" the Uber app looks to find other people heading the same way and links them up.
"If there are no matches you'll pay the upfront Pool fare shown when you first book the trip," the spokeswoman said.
"The Uber app will take up to 90 seconds to look for the most efficient route to share, but if no other riders are found along your route, the higher displayed fare stays the same.
"If you are matched with one or more other riders, your fare will be adjusted in the line with the time and distance of the matched trips and amount of detour required to pick up the additional riders.
"In principle, the longer you share your trip with matched riders and the less detour required, the lower your fare."
