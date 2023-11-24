Man missing from Shellharbour area for five days

Police believe a man that has been missing from the Shellharbour area for over 5 days could be in Victoria.
Michael Ristevski was last seen on Larkin Crescent, Flinders, on Sunday, November 19.
No one has been able to find or contact the 56-year-old and family are concerned as it is out of character.
Lake Illawarra Police District is making inquiries after he was reported missing over the weekend and is appealing to the community for information.
Michael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with a medium build, brown eyes, white hair and beard.
He is known to frequent the Flinders and Shellharbour areas, however police believe he may be in Victoria.
He may be driving a black Lexus NX300 Station Wagon with the NSW registration EQB85E.
Anyone who sees or knows Michael is urged to call Lake Illawarra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
