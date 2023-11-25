From Wembley to Wollongong: how these fans got the Wolves back on the national stage

A lot of people can rightly be proud of the role they've played in the Wollongong Wolves ' selection to the National Second Tier competition in 2025.
But a group of diehard fans known as the WolfDen deserve special mention for their unwavering support and promotion of their beloved Wollongong Wolves.
For over a decade Cameron De Jong and many of his fellow WolfDen members have travelled around the world to watch football and promote their beloved club to the worldwide football community.
The actions of WolfDen members at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will go down in folklore.
A Wolves 4 A-League sign popped up on the television screen during SBS' World Cup coverage in Russia, much to the displeasure of analyst Craig Foster.
Foster was also the head of Southern Expansion, which had launched a bid rivalling the Wollongong Wolves' inclusion in the A-League.
History shows both the Wolves and Southern Expansion missed the cut but an "ecstatic" De Jong said NST selection was a "watershed" moment for the Wolves and the community as a whole.
The NST will be one rung below the A-League - alongside Sydney Olympic, Marconi, APIA Leichhardt, Sydney United 58, Preston Lions, South Melbourne and Avondale.
FA plans to introduce two or four more teams before the first ball is kicked, with the NST to feature two full home and away rounds between all sides plus a finals series.
"I'm stoked. I think it's a watershed for the game in the region and it's a real opportunity for us to kind of all get around and get behind something that's new and be on the ground floor of something that could grow into something of real value," De Jong said..
He added the Wolves were now well placed on the national stage to one-day realise their goal of playing A-League football.
"I think the good thing with this competition is that it's sort of grounded in, I guess the realities, and it seems to be being built sustainably.
"I think the Wolves entering at this level is a good, sustainable level to enter. They can then sort of build a decent fan base and build a decent case to go up to the A-League," De Jong said.
"I think the capability is there, it's just a matter of taking the steps. I think it's a good step to take at this level as well."
De Jong and his fellow WolfDen members have travelled to many footballing countries since birthing the Wolves 4 A-League sign grassroots campaign some six years ago, pre-Russia 2018.
"We took that over to Russia, had it at all the games, had it all the fan World Cup games. It was one of those things that gathered a group around while supporting a supporter-Roos group as well
"In addition to Russia I've done quite a few different tournaments, so I've taken it over to North America for friendlies over there as well as taking it down to Qatar.
"It's been at pretty much every Socceroos game. Just recently it went to Wembley with another member of the WolfDen."
De Jong said his love of the Wolves began when he was just starting his own footballing journey as a junior Figtree player.
"I think the first thing that I remember about the Wolves was getting a letter from Matt Horsley when I was a junior at Figtree, inviting us to the games," he said.
"That kind of piqued our interest and then sort of the mid to late 90s, I'd go with my family out to Brandon Park. It was just an awesome experience just watching football on the hill at Brandon Park in the sunshine, watching all these guys knock around.
"It was also great getting together with some of the early members of the WolfDen over its various forms, through the late 90s and 2000s.
"It was just such a welcoming environment and an awesome community to be a part of.
"Pretty much ever since then I've just had a love for the Wolves, but also sort of for the game and the big ecosystem of the game.
"For me, at the end of the day I think this is a great moment for sport in the region and the game of football in general.
"But really it is more than that, it's more around like our town being on a national stage for a really important and impactful thing. So I get super excited about that."
De Jong added it was important to recognise and acknowledge the unwavering support of thousands of passionate Wolves fans over the years.
"I just want to give a massive shout out to all of the WolfDen members who have kept the dream alive across various home grounds in the last 20 years. This achievement is down to them," he said.
"Our little campaign sign would never have existed without the artistic talents of my wife Lauren and the dwindling travel savings of our football loving members."
