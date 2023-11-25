Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 25 November 2023
All the glamour from The Gong 2023 race day at Kembla Grange

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 25 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:30pm
There might be grey skies above but racegoers have brought plenty of colour trackside at Kembla Grange ahead of the Illawarra's richest horse race.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

