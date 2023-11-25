All the glamour from The Gong 2023 race day at Kembla Grange

There might be grey skies above but racegoers have brought plenty of colour trackside at Kembla Grange ahead of the Illawarra's richest horse race.
The Gong will be run at 4pm on Saturday, November 25 and thousands of people have turned out, despite the inclement weather, for what has become Kembla Grange's biggest race day.
2023 marks the $1 million, 1600-metre race's fifth year.
Along with The Hunter in Newcastle, The Gong is the richest race outside Sydney.
Nine other races are run during The Gong race day, including the $300,000 The Warra.
While The Gong itself is highly anticipated, so too for some is the Fashions on the Field competition, which has offered up $12,000 in prizes.
See the gallery below for all the fabulous looks, plus some of the other faces in the crowd on race day.
