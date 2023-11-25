Protesters rally in Wollongong for sixth weekend in support of Palestinians

Protesters have turned out for a sixth consecutive weekend in Wollongong to show their support for the Palestinian people and demand an end to the war on Gaza.
The rally in Crown Street Mall on Saturday came the day after Illawarra school students took action, alongside students from across the world.
One of the rally organisers, Jet Hunt, from Students for Palestine, said the group did not support the four-day pause in fighting in Gaza, saying a "temporary ceasefire is not a ceasefire".
Speakers urged protesters to continue boycotting the companies that supported Israel, donate menstrual hygiene products to help women in Gaza, and continue talking about what was happening in Palestine.
"You might think you're just one drop in the ocean, but what is an ocean but a multitude of drops?" one speaker said.
Another read a poem titled 'Write My Name' by the poet Zeina Azzam, which described how Palestinian parents were trying to ensure their children were identifiable if they were killed by writing their names on their arms and legs.
The speeches were punctuated by chants calling for a free Palestine, and preceded a march in the city's CBD.
Saturday marked the second day of a temporary truce for an exchange of hostages and prisoners, which has also offered an opportunity to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.
But the United Nations said the 24 hours leading up to the ceasefire "witnessed an intensification of Israeli strikes from air, land and sea in multiple areas throughout Gaza, alongside ground battles" with Palestinian fighters.
The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that Israeli strikes had killed over 14,800 Palestinians in the almost seven weeks to November 23, while the Israeli government said over 1200 Israelis and foreign nationals had been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The UN said over 1.7 million people, almost 80 per cent of Gaza's population, was estimated to have been internally displaced.
