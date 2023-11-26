In-form Bailey Abela blasts Wests Illawarra to crucial win over Port Kembla

Bailey Abela has broken through for his maiden century at Wests Illawarra to guide his side to a thumping victory over Port Kembla on Saturday.
On a day where rain decimated most games across the Illawarra and South Coast competitions, Abela stood tall at Figtree Oval, smashing an unbeaten 110 from 82 deliveries.
He combined with good mate Nick Nicastri (56 off 51) in a crucial 151-run stand as Wests posted a 3/202 in the first innings.
In reply, Port lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out for 101 in the 26th over - 101 runs short of their target. Abela capped an incredible day out by taking 3/19 from four overs, while skipper Udara Jayasundra and Noah King took two wickets apiece.
Abela - who was last week called up to represent NSW Country at the Under 19s National Championships - told the Mercury that it was satisfying to hit a ton on Saturday.
"It was a good feeling. It was my first hundred for Wests, and it was good to contribute to a win," he said.
"I had to build into my innings, it was a pretty wet wicket to start with. But as the innings went on, it sort of dried out a bit more and I was seeing them a bit clearer. I was able to catch up by the back end and score a lot quicker.
"I had a good partnership with a good mate of mine, Nick. We've been childhood friends so it was good to bat with him and help the team.
"We probably had a partnership like that in junior cricket, but it was nice to do it at a good grade of cricket."
The Wests versus Port Kembla game was the sole Cricket Illawarra first-grade match to get the green light, while all South Coast Cricket games were called off, as wet weather proved the big winner on Saturday.
"It could be crucial points for Wests considering everyone else couldn't get on," Abela said.
"A good positive about Wests is that we've got such a good draining round at Figtree Oval, and we were able to get on and get some crucial points."
