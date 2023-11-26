US-born Galbraith thrilled to extend his time with South Coast United

Alex Galbraith says he never considered going anywhere else after inking a fresh deal with Premier League club, South Coast United.
The US-born talent took to social media last week to announce that he would remain with SCU for their 2024 campaign. It will mark his second IPL season with the club.
Galbraith is the first player to officially re-sign with SCU this off-season, as they look to build on their 10th place finish in 2023. A product of the Shattuck-St Mary's School's development academy, the 24-year-old became a key cog in the side's midfield.
"The way I was treated by the club this year, it was always my first intention to stay," Galbraith told the Mercury.
"I know a couple of people maybe thought 'is he going to go'? From day one, they've been very welcoming. You feel like your part of a family, so I was never tempted to go. They treat me like a son and you talk to committee members, it's very much a family club.
"I like that atmosphere."
Galbraith added that he expected a huge crop of his SCU teammates to officially re-sign with the club in the coming weeks and months.
"I definitely think there's improvement here. I know at times we probably under-performed from what we could have done, but I think we definitely have the potential to keep climbing," he said.
"I know we all start the season with the ambition of winning the title. I'm not sure if we're quite there next season, but it's something to build towards. We can keep slowly improving, working away up the table and keep going. I know a lot of the guys are thinking the same thing. Keep improving slowly, put in the work during the off-season and then slowly work our way up the league.
"From what I've heard, there's quite a few more sticking around, so it's promising that we can keep the core together. I see a lot of other clubs signing big names here and there, but I think our key thing will be consistency. Keeping those guys around that have that chemistry and work well together. I think that's almost like signing new players in a way.
"Other clubs can splash the money around, but keeping the core group together and keeping the work ethic high is almost just as powerful for us."
