Major search underway for missing bushwalker on the South Coast

Emergency services are scrambling to find a missing bushwalker on the far South Coast after he failed to return home on Saturday night.
A large land and air search is underway for 22-year-old Christopher Karmadonoff, who was last seen entering bushland off Back Creek Road at Nethercote, near Eden, around about 10.30am Saturday.
Police were alerted when he failed to return home and couldn't be located or contacted.
Officers from South Coast Police District, along with the SES and Westpac Lifesaver helicopter, have conducted an extensive land and air search of the area.
The missing hiker did take food and water with him; however, serious concerns are held for his welfare.
Christopher is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 187cm tall, medium build, with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green/blue fishing shirt, board shorts, and work boots.
Anyone with information into Chrsitopher's whereabouts is urged to contact nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.