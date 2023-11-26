Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Major search underway for missing bushwalker on the South Coast

By Newsroom
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:31pm
Christopher Karmadonoff was last seen entering bushland Nethercote, near Eden, on Saturday November 25 but failed to return home. Picture supplied by NSW Police.
Emergency services are scrambling to find a missing bushwalker on the far South Coast after he failed to return home on Saturday night.

