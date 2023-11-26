South Coast man blames erratic driving on tick burrowing into groin

An Erowal Bay man has failed in his attempt to save his licence over an incident he blamed on a tick burrowing into his groin.
Brett Adam Hallman, 50, faced Nowra District Court on Thursday, November 23, to appeal against a twoyear driving disqualification and $1200 fine imposed by the court.
The Manildra shift worker and sponsored, competitive fisherman told the court he would lose his job if he did not have a licence, and would not be able to pay his rent.
He said the behaviour that led to him being charged with dangerous and reckless driving was due to discovering he had a tick on his groin.
Hallman told the court his allergy to tick bites triggered anaphylactic reactions.
The last tick bite sent him to hospital and "I nearly died", he said.
So when he was driving home from work about 2.30pm on Monday, August 22, 2022, and realised he had a tick on his groin, "I just panicked".
"I just wanted to get home as quickly as possible," Hallman told the court, revealing he had neither his epipen, tick freeze spray nor his mobile phone with him because he had borrowed a family member's car while his was being serviced.
"Going home was a lot safer for me than actually pulling over," he said.
"If I had've stopped, there was no guarantee I could get help."
However Hallman's desperation to get home meant he "posed a real risk to other road users", according to Judge William Fitzsimmons.
"It's only a matter of good fortune that there wasn't at least one serious accident," he said.
Judge Fitzsimmons noted there was dashcam footage of Hallman weaving in and out of traffic on the Princes Highway at Tomerong, at one stage driving on the wrong side of the road, and at others driving onto the road's hard shoulder to overtake - even flipping the bird at another driver he had just overtaken.
Near the Island Point Road intersection he cut off another driver, who had to slam on the brakes to avoid an accident, and then after turning onto Island Point Road Hallman crossed over double lines to the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.
When giving evidence to the court, Hallman said, "I do accept it was slightly dangerous, it was selfish.
"All I did was misjudge overtaking a car."
That led to Judge Fitzsimmons saying Hallman "does not fully appreciate ... the risk to other users on the road".
While Hallman's lawyer Brett Ford argued the tick and allergy separated the incident from normal driving issues, Judge Fitzsimmons rejected the call and dismissed the appeal, with the fine and disqualification standing.
