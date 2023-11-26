Illawarra Mercury
South Coast man blames erratic driving on tick burrowing into groin

By Glenn Ellard
November 26 2023 - 7:40pm
A file picture of a man's hands on the steering wheel of a car.
An Erowal Bay man has failed in his attempt to save his licence over an incident he blamed on a tick burrowing into his groin.

