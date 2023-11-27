The stunning Coledale home that opened for a sold-out architecture festival

Organisers of the region's first architecture and design festival plan to make it a yearly event, hailing the sold-out day which brought enthusiasts and experts together a success.
The inaugural Illawarra Festival of Architecture and Design on Saturday, November 25 included a guided bike ride, open house tours of three architect-designed homes, and panel discussions with experts from the fields of architecture, building and interior design.
All 120 tickets to the event were snapped up, an allocation that was extended late after the initial release of 100 tickets were sold out.
Festival co-director Penny Keogh said "everyone had a great time".
"I, myself and Ben [Wollen, co-director] were so pleased to have put on an event that saw so many locals join together with real excitement and enthusiasm for what's happening in architecture and design in the Illawarra," Mrs Keogh said.
Panellists offered insightful stories and innovation, she said, and a highlight were the themes of sustainability and environmental protection that came out from the discussions.
Mrs Keogh said panellists spoke about their commitment to sustainable design, brainstormed how to build better with the environment in mind, provided examples of how to mitigate environmental concerns, and how to design interiors in a way that reduced environmental impacts and made homes more pleasant without relying on energy for lighting, heating and cooling.
"Given the excitement that was clearly shown with the turnout... we will see the Illawarra Festival of Architecture and Design back with excitement and a new program," she said.
Coming on board as curator for next year's festival is architect Davin Turner, who threw open the doors of his Thirroul home for a house tour.
Given the enthusiasm professionals showed for the chance to meet and learn from their colleagues, Mrs Keogh said festival organisers also hoped to host quarterly events for people in the industry.
She thanked everyone who made the event possible.
