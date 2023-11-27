Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
The stunning Coledale home that opened for a sold-out architecture festival

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:16am
Illawarra Festival of Architecture and Design co-director Penny Keogh in Cave House, Coledale. Picture by Robert Peet
Organisers of the region's first architecture and design festival plan to make it a yearly event, hailing the sold-out day which brought enthusiasts and experts together a success.

