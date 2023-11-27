Proud moment for Illawarra Hawks latest Hall of Fame inductee

The Illawarra Hawks latest inductee into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame is confident there are better times ahead for the club he played a record 527 games with during an illustrious career which also included winning a NBL championship and representing his country at two Olympics.
Glen Saville, one of only six players to have had his No 12 singlet retired by the Hawks, joined NSW basketball royalty alongside Wollongong Roller Hawks head coach Brendan Dowler, who was also inducted into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Wollongong last Saturday night.
Saville said it was a great honour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
"I looked up some previous inductees into the Hall of Fame of basketball in NSW and it kind of hit home to me the importance of it and the recognition that I've been given, considering all the other people that have gone before me.
"That was probably the most humbling part....... that's where the importance of it was for me. It's a great honour," he said.
"I've been retired for 10 years. It's nice to get these little things, you never set out to get them but I guess the recognition is a culmination of what you do over the course of your career, particularly in basketball what we continue to do, like coaching and all those different things you try to give back to the game.
"It was a very proud moment."
The 47-year-old Saville has been a firefighter for the past four years but remains involved in Illawarra basketball, coaching representative teams.
He also regularly attends Hawks games at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Speaking as an 'armchair critic" Saville said the recent poor on-court results left the Hawks with little choice but to part ways with former head coach Jacob Jackomas.
"I know Jacob quite well, Jacob was an assistant coach when I played at the Kings many years ago, so I go back a long way with Jacob. Unfortunately it's a results based business and, you know, the results weren't there. So then the club had to make a decision and a change," he said.
"I'm not on the inner circle of the club or anything like that, I just go on watch games as a casual fan so I'm not sure what the club is thinking long-term.
"The only observations that I would make and everyone's an armchair critic and obviously crossing paths with people at games and in the street and all that kind of stuff, everyone wants to put their two bobs worth in, one of them is 'Sav you should make a comeback'.
"If I had a dollar for every time I heard that I could probably retire.
"But I think at the end of the day, it's defensively where the Hawks are really struggling.
"The Hawks haven't been good at all and I imagine they're probably giving up the most amount of points in the comp and that's in the simplest way their biggest issue.
"There's other things strategically that come into it as well but in a 40-minute game giving up almost 100 points a game is too much.
"My two bobs worth would be find a way to defend more consistently and defend better, take better shots at the offensive end and go through the process of scoring at the offensive end because then that creates the ability to defend at the other end.
"I'm sure they know that and I'm sure Justin Tatum has recognised this as well."
Tatum, father of NBA star Jayson, has indicated his desire to stake his claim to be the permanent head coach of the Hawks.
Saville isn't privy to what Hawks management are thinking in terms of their next permanent head coach, but said Tatum was well positioned as interim head coach to stake his claim by picking up more wins and getting Illawarra's season back on track.
"I don't know what his aspirations are, whether it's to be here in Australia or whether he wants to go back to coach in some way, shape or form in the US," he said.
"This I guess is all experience for him. He's gone from being an assistant coach here for part of the year and then he's had to make that jump to being a head coach role.
"So obviously he's learning at a great pace as far as what's going to work for him as a head coach and, you know, every part of it is experience.
"At the end of the day though it all results based.
"If he continues to get the results, then that might be an opportunity that the club might look at, but I don't know what their plans are or anything like that.
"But if he can turn the season around, he's 1-0 at this stage with his head coaching role. So if he can turn things around, that gives him an opportunity to put his hand up.
"But again I'm not on the inner circle, I don't really know what the club's plans are."
