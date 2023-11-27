Shellharbour kids go explore your backyard, says Karen Hendriks

Former school teacher Karen Hendriks is on a mission to get Shellharbour kids out and about exploring all the natural wonders in their backyard.
The children's author has released a picture book called 'Our Shellharbour' which follows two kids Oli and Lani exploring the region.
"I wanted the children to know how special where we live is and unique and distinct, it's not like Wollongong and it's not like Kiama," Mrs Hendriks said.
"We should be really grateful for what we have and I mean our ocean is so clean and pristine and our vista is so beautiful."
The Shellharbour woman strongly believes that the city should be viewed as a city in its own right without having to refer to it as the "city near Wollongong or Kiama".
In the 25 years that Mrs Hendriks taught at primary schools she said students living inland would often not say they're from Shellharbour but rather their suburb.
"It doesn't matter that you live five minutes away, ten minutes away or 20 minutes away, you're a Shellharbour kid, this is all your playground," she said.
The picture book illustrates two kids adventures from the mountain to the sea, starting at the bottom of Macquarie Pass and ending at Shellharbour Marina.
All of the locations are natural wonders and are free activities (besides the fish and chips lunch).
Some of the top spots include: Windang Bridge, 'The Farm' Killalea Beach, Bushrangers Bay, Little Lake, North and South Beach, and Little Park in Shellharbour Village.
Beyond the ocean favourite spots, the kids visit Macquarie Pass, bike paths in Oak Flats, and Blackbutt Forest.
The former teacher said one of the motivations to write the book is to show students what they can explore, adding that some of her former students in Barrack Heights couldn't swim because they didn't visit the ocean.
"I thought it's so important that they learn to swim and experience this," she said.
"I'm hoping the book will show them: this is what we have, this is what you can do, and learn to swim and be safe and get out there and enjoy it."
The author has lived in the region her whole life and her favourite spots are Bushrangers Bay and the walkway along the Shellharbour Village harbour foreshore.
Mrs Hendricks will be hosting a book launch at Badu Eatery and Bar on December 17 at 3pm.
This is the fourth book she has published but due to the COVID_19 pandemic this will be her first in-person book launch.
Our Shellharbour is published by Little Shell Books and will be available to purchase at Shellharbour Information Centre, Shellharbour Village Post Office, and the authors website in December.
