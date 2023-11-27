Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Shellharbour kids go explore your backyard, says Karen Hendriks

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour kids go explore your backyard, says Karen Hendriks
Shellharbour kids go explore your backyard, says Karen Hendriks

Former school teacher Karen Hendriks is on a mission to get Shellharbour kids out and about exploring all the natural wonders in their backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.