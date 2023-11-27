Beach Bus to bring Wollondilly residents to the water's edge

Wollondilly residents will be able to beat the heat this summer, thanks to the Beach Bus.
The bus is back again this summer, driving locals to and from North Wollongong Beach.
Two buses will be making 12 stops, travelling on different routes with one leaving from Bargo and the other one from Warragamba.
The Beach Bus will run every Thursday in January with Wollongong City Council Lifeguards jumping on board on arrival to update travellers on the current surf conditions and beach safety.
A council spokesperson said the bus is an unsupervised and no responsibility will be taken for people who miss their scheduled departure time.
"The Beach Bus is an excellent opportunity to get out of the house and hang out at North Wollongong Beach during the holiday period," Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said.
"A big thank you to Tahmoor Coking Coal who have kept this popular service going for a decade through their generous sponsorship, giving our residents the opportunity to access the beach.
"We hope we can continue this service for many more years."
For more detailed information on the exact location of the bus stops, visit the Wollondilly Shire Council website.
