Solution for dangerous Albion Park intersection

An Albion Park intersection with a long crash history looks likely to finally get traffic lights after decades of campaigning by residents.
Locals in the area have long complained about the Tongarra Road-Church Street intersection, where there have been a number of accidents, including one where a woman had to be cut out of her vehicle.
On top of the risk of accidents as cars try and turn onto busy Tongarra Road, there can also be a backlog of vehicles along Church Street as someone waits for a break in traffic.
With the development of Tullimbar immediately west of the intersection it has increased the traffic substantially.
There were once Shellharbour City Council plans to build a roundabout there but, as Tongarra Road is under the control of Transport for NSW, it needed their approval.
Transport wanted traffic lights instead, but the council did not have enough money to pay for them, so the intersection was left as it is.
At Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting, a solution is on the table.
Councillors will consider entering into a Voluntary Planning Agreement with a developer at Tullimbar.
"Council had been working with Allam Homes, a major developer in Tullimbar to agree on an arrangement that would allow the delivery of the lights," the council papers stated.
Allam Homes has now submitted a draft agreement in connection with an application to modify a development consent for land at Balmoral Parade, Tullimbar, increasing it from the already-approved 13 lots, to 20 lots.
The agreement stated the developer will enter into a "works authorisation deed" with Transport for NSW within three months of the offer being accepted.
Work on the lights would start within three months of Transport for NSW giving design approval for the lights.
Under the deal the council will contribute $1.4 million towards the construction of the traffic lights, which will include the amount originally collected in developer contributions to build the roundabout.
The developer will pay for any other costs - the lights are estimated to cost at least $2 million.
The deal also stipulated that the lights had to be operational before the second stage of the proposed subdivision was released.
The report stated this arrangement was "the only feasible option for delivering the works".
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors will vote on whether place the draft planning agreement on public exhibition for 28 days. If no objections were raised in that period, the council would adopt the planning agreement.
