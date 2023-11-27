Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Solution for dangerous Albion Park intersection

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
Emergency services responding to yet another accident at the Tongarra Road and Church Street intersection at Albion Park. Shellharbour City Council are considering traffic improvements to the intersection at Tuesday night's meeting. Picture by Robert Peet
Emergency services responding to yet another accident at the Tongarra Road and Church Street intersection at Albion Park. Shellharbour City Council are considering traffic improvements to the intersection at Tuesday night's meeting. Picture by Robert Peet

An Albion Park intersection with a long crash history looks likely to finally get traffic lights after decades of campaigning by residents.

