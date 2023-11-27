Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra man caught with $230k cash, weapons in AFP sting appeals sentence

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Andreou outside Wollongong Courthouse in June 2021.
Luke Andreou outside Wollongong Courthouse in June 2021.

An Illawarra man caught in a multinational police sting with $237,000 in cash, gold and silver, illegal weapons and part of a NSW Police uniform has made an unsuccessful bid to get out of jail sooner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.