Illawarra man caught with $230k cash, weapons in AFP sting appeals sentence

An Illawarra man caught in a multinational police sting with $237,000 in cash, gold and silver, illegal weapons and part of a NSW Police uniform has made an unsuccessful bid to get out of jail sooner.
Luke Andreou was sentenced at Wollongong District Court in September 2022 to five years' imprisonment with a three-year non-parole period on several weapons, drug and proceeds of crime charges.
Australian Federal Police raided the then-31-year-old's Horsley home in June 2021 under Operation Ironside, in which law enforcement ensnared criminals using a purportedly secure communication app known as AN0M - which was actually operated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Andreou was one of these criminals and through his messages, police discovered he was offering to sell a pump action shotgun and he had some NSW Police Force uniform items, including a police baseball cap and a reflective vest.
Police found him with two gel blasters (replicating a military-style rifle and a Glock pistol), 55 grams of cocaine, over $237,400 in cash, almost $57,800 in gold bullion, silver ingots and coins, prescription drugs, ammunition, fireworks and laser pointers.
Andreou later pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing prohibited weapons, two counts of dealing in property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, supplying cocaine and supplying a pump action shotgun - the latter being the most serious offence.
In November 2023 Andreou appealed his sentence to the Court of Criminal Appeal, arguing it was "manifestly excessive".
His lawyer said some of the sentences for the individual charges were disproportionate to the seriousness of Andreou's offending.
But the judges of the Court of Criminal Appeal noted there was no argument against the sentence for the supply of the shotgun - three years and three months' imprisonment - and the extra time added for the other offences was "very modest additional punishment".
Andreou was sentenced for supplying the shotgun on the basis that it was not proven beyond reasonable doubt the weapon had been handed over.
However, he had exchanged messages with a buyer that suggested the pair had met up and fired the weapon.
The judges said the sentence for the firearm supply was within range.
"The creation of offences with heavily deterrent maximum sentences and standard non-parole periods is plainly intended to prevent prohibited firearms falling into the hands of criminals, who would degrade the peace and order of the community by using them in furtherance of other criminal activities, including drug distribution and robbery," the court said.
Andreou's appeal was dismissed.
He will become eligible for parole in September 2025.
