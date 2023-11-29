Here are the stars of the future playing touch football in the Illawarra

The Wollongong Touch Association has exploded in popularity in 2023, as plenty of young prospects have surfaced to show everyone why they are the next big thing in touch football.
Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said participation numbers have been up across the board, particularly for their juniors.
"We have over 100 kids or more, and that's through all levels, from mini-Devils right up to under-16s," he said.
Robinson has seen plenty of youth prospects shine at both local and representatives levels this year, including the Devils' impressive two title wins at October's NSW Country Championships.
According to Robinson, here are some of the hottest young prospects that he is most excited to see climb the ranks in touch football.
"Sargent-Wilson has been playing touch football since the age of 10, his skills in touch footy also tie into his rugby league ability," Robinson said.
"He has gone on to play for the Illawarra Steelers juniors and is currently being looked at by the Cronulla Sharks in their rankings."
Sargent-Wilson is currently the club's "biggest male prospect" and has shown a lot of great potential.
"Lewis is only 17-years-old, which means he is still eligible to play in their eighteens team this year and will be a pivotal member in their NSW Junior State Cup side," Robinson said.
"Lewis' name came up again as someone who could break into senior teams in the near future for touch and rugby league."
Riolo stood out to Robinson as a top female prospect for their side, while also being named as one of their captains for their upcoming under-18s team.
"She has come up from a young age to play in that team and also featured in the Junior State Cup," he said.
"Charlotte is another player to look out for as she will be storming through the ranks of senior touch football for years to come."
Robinson said Riolo stood out as "really strong all throughout her junior years" and still had loads of potential to be a top star for years to come.
Turner has just turned 18, so with his junior years behind him, he will be looking to prove himself in the senior ranks.
"He had a really strong junior term and now he is ready to set his sights on playing seniors," Robinson said.
Robinson hopes that Turner can stay at the Devils and have a long stint and thrive in his senior years at the club.
"There are a lot of young players who could sky rocket in talent from their under-14s teams and all the way up," he said.
Robinson said that there are a few people in those younger teams that he had no doubt will make their opens teams in the next couple of years.
He added that "all juniors develop quite differently" and that any of them could easily shine through and become talented players in the future.
